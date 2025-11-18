Biomind Labs Inc.: Biomind Labs Announces Filing of Continuous Disclosure Documents and Appointment of Scott Ackerman to the Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Biomind Labs Inc. (the "Company") (CBOE:BMND)(OTC PINK:BMNDF)(FRA:3XI), announces that it has filed the following continuous disclosure documents under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca):

Amended & restated management's discussion & analysis and officers' certificates for the year ended December 31, 2024;

Amended & restated management's discussion & analysis and officers' certificates for the three months ended March 31, 2025;

Amended & restated management's discussion & analysis and officers' certificates for the six months ended June 30, 2025; and

Interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and officers' certificates for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The amended & restated management's discussion & analysis' were prepared and filed based on a corrective disclosure request by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") in connection with a staff review.

The amendments to the management's discussion & analysis' include; enhancements and clarifications to the Company's current status of its business operations and drug candidate programs, the provision of more detail relating to the results of operations of the current periods as compared to comparative periods, including explanations to quantify material contributing factors to the period over period variances, and in the management's discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, the addition of audit committee and corporate governance disclosure.

The Company also announces that Scott Ackerman has been appointed as an independent director of the Board of Directors of the Company, and as an independent member of the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Ackerman is the CEO of Emprise Capital Corp., a private merchant bank providing restructuring services to public companies for over 20 years, and is also a director, senior officer, and chair of a number of audit committees for several Canadian listed public companies.

The Company is currently subject to a cease trade order issued on April 4, 2025 (the "FFCTO") against the Company by the Commission for failure to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, corresponding management's discussion and analysis and officers' certificates, and the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024. While the FFCTO remained in effect, the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and officers certificates for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, Form 51-102F6 - Statement of Executive Compensation, the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and officers certificates for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, and the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and officers certificates for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, came due on May 15, 2025, May 20, 2025, August 14, 2025, and November 14, 2025, respectively.

The annual financial statements, amended & restated management's discussion and analysis and officers certificates for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the interim unaudited financial statements, amended & restated management's discussion and analysis and officers certificates for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 and the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, Form 51-102F6 - Statement of Executive Compensation, and the interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and officers certificates for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, have been filed by the Company and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Biomind Labs Inc.

Biomind Labs is a biotech research and development company focused on transforming biomedical sciences knowledge into novel pharmaceutical drugs and innovative nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Through its acceleration platform, Biomind Labs is developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of key endogenous substances which are occurring in the human body and an organic compound that includes many neurotransmitters for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications. Biomind Labs is dedicated to providing patients with access to affordable and contemporary treatments.

