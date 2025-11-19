

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has just rolled out Gemini 3, its latest AI model, ramping up its efforts to compete with OpenAI and its rapidly evolving ChatGPT technology.



Starting Tuesday, the model will be available to a select group of subscribers, with plans to expand to more users in the coming weeks. Gemini 3 will enhance services like the Gemini app, AI Mode in Google Search, AI Overviews, and various enterprise tools.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that this upgraded version is better at grasping context, intent, and complex questions, which means users can expect more accurate responses with fewer prompts. This launch comes a mere 11 months after Gemini 2.0, highlighting how swiftly the company is evolving its products.



Currently, the Gemini app boasts 650 million monthly active users, while AI Overviews are utilized by about 2 billion users each month. For some perspective, OpenAI reported around 700 million weekly users for ChatGPT back in August, right after releasing GPT-5.



Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, stated that Gemini 3 aims to deliver 'genuine insight' instead of the overly flattering answers critics often associate with current AI chatbots. Additionally, this model will power Google's new 'Antigravity' developer platform, which is designed to make code generation easier through something called 'vibe coding.'



With big tech companies investing billions into AI infrastructure, Google claims that Gemini 3 marks its biggest rollout of AI capabilities to date.



