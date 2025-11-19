

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 927.8 billion yen.



That beat expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent following the 0.9 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, core machinery orders jumped 11.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 5.4 percent and up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.



Government orders were up 7.3 percent on month and down 35.6 percent on year at 335.3 billion yen. Overseas orders were up 9.7 percent on month and 37.9 percent on year at 1.773 trillion yen.



For the third quarter of 2025, core machinery orders were down 2.1 percent on quarter and up 6.6 percent on year at 2.715 trillion yen.



For the fourth quarter, orders are predicted to be up 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.



