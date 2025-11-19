NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement") and the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as previously announced in the Company's news release dated October 22, 2025.

In connection with the Second Tranche, NV Gold issued 277,777 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $50,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company previously closed the first tranche of the Private Placement on November 5, 2025 for aggregate gross proceeds of $616,199 through the sale of 3,423,330 Units. To date, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $666,199 through the sale of 3,701,107 Units.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Second Tranche for exploration at the Company's Slumber Gold Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Second Tranche.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Second Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Second Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announced that it has issued 1,310,384 Common Shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.18 per Settlement Share in settlement of payment owed pursuant to a loan agreement dated September 2, 2025, as amended November 18, 2025, with Mr. Watson, totaling US$167,160.50 (C$235,869.25), which includes the interest accrued on the total amount of the loan.

The Debt Settlement has been approved by the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to applicable hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance.

MI 61-101

The Debt Settlement is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a specified market within the meaning of MI 61-101. Additionally, the Debt Settlement is exempt from the minority approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 insofar as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Settlement Shares issued to Mr. Watson exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Debt Settlement as the details and amounts of the Debt Settlement were not finalized until closer to closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 24.2 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

