Henkel Recognized as One of Canada's Top 100 Employers for Second Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings announced the company was named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Henkel also distributes Sunlight® laundry detergent - a brand trusted by Canadians for over 100 years.

This annual award recognizes employers across Canada that create exceptional workplace environments and provide flexible options along with programs for health, financial, and family benefits, training and skills development, and more to attract and retain talented employees.

"Earning this recognition is a true reflection of the strong culture we've built together and our commitment to investing in our team. Our people are the heart of our organization, and their passion and collaboration drive our success," said Pierre Dupuis, President of Henkel Canada. "We're proud to foster an environment where everyone can thrive, innovate, and feel supported. My thanks to our dedicated employees for all they do every day to make a positive impact for our company and communities."

As pioneers at heart for the good of generations, Henkel aims to create a culture of belonging, where all employees feel valued, respected and empowered. The company invests in programs benefits to enable employees to advance their career goals, arrange flexible work schedules to balance life commitments, and care for their own and their families' health and well-being. Click here to read more on why Henkel was selected.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/henkel-recognized-as-one-of-canadas-top-100-employers-for-second-year-1104099