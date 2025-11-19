

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 2.0581 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 2.0465.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 9-day low of 0.5628 and a 2-day low of 1.1523 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5659 and 1.1502, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 87.41 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 88.01.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.06 against the euro, 0.55 against the greenback, 1.16 against the aussie and 85.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News