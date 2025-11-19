

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 1-month low of 0.9067 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9102.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen, the loonie edged up to 1.3985, 1.6194 and 111.24 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.3986, 1.6195 and 111.21, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the aussie, 1.37 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro and 112.00 against the yen.



