Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik establishes Mining business area

Nordisk Bergteknik establishes a new business area - Mining - which will focus on and purposefully offer a complete range of services to the mining industry. Through the new business area, the Group is taking the next step in developing and refining its operations, the aim of consolidating and further strengthening a leading position as a strategic partner to the mining industry.

Nordisk Bergteknik has since long been a strategic partner to the mining industry, primarily in Sweden and Finland. The Group is now adopting a holistic approach and forms a new business area - Mining - which will offer a complete range of services to the mining industry.

- Our target is to be a full-service provider of mining services, from exploration to production assignments, as we know that the market values ??a broad, mature and secure partner. Within Mining, we have extensive experience, skilled employees, proven work processes, a strong awareness of sustainability and safety as well as a modern machinery fleet. This enables us to both tailor separate services and take responsibility for comprehensive undertakings, says Freddy Flodman, new Business Area Manager for Mining.

Nordisk Bergteknik's new Mining business area initially includes Protek Norr, a leader in exploration and various drilling services, and the Finland-based Power Mining, which specializes in drilling, loosening, reinforcement and tunneling. At the same time, the part of Norrbottens Bergteknik that has had a multi-year agreement with Aitik for a number of years is being integrated into the new business area.

- The mining industry is considered to have significant development potential for a long time to come, not least through political decisions and the substantial need for rubust mining production in Europe. Already today, the Group has annual sales of nearly SEK 700 million in mining-related services aimed at the market's leading players, and we are convinced that both growth and profitability will increase with the new Mining business area, says Freddy Flodman, Business Area Manager for Mining.

- By forming the Mining business area, we become a complete strategic partner capable of serving the entire mining industry in the Nordic region, and eventually a broader geographic market over time. The mining industry is constantly evolving and we are convinced that we can gradually strengthen an already leading market position even further, says Andreas Christoffersson, President and CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

The new business area Mining will be reported as part of the Rock Sweden segment.



For more information, please contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, President and CEO, +46 706 21 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Freddy Flodman, Business area manager Mining, +46 705 11 12 00 freddy.flodman@bergteknikgroup.com



About Nordisk Bergteknik



Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.