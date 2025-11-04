Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q3: Continued organic growth driven by strong development in the Norwegian market

July - September 2025

Net sales increased by 5% and amounted to SEK 838 (799) million

Organic growth amounted to 6 (-2) %

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 30 (17) million with a margin of 3.6 (2.1) %

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8 (63) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.18 (-0.01)

- The Group reported organic growth of 6 percent in the third quarter despite a still subdued overall market climate. At the same time, adjusted EBIT margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 3.6 percent. Our internal measures to restructure and adapt the business, along with efficiency efforts and a greater focus on productivity improvements, are delivering results, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.