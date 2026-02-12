Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q4: Increased profitability and continued organic growth in a recovering market

October - December 2025

Net sales increased by 2% and amounted to SEK 911 (897) million

Organic growth amounted to 2 (2)%

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 52 (33) million. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 5.7 (3.7)%

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 175 (173) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.04 (-0.04)

January - December 2025

Net sales increased by 4% and amounted to SEK 3,451 (3,305) million

Organic growth amounted to 6 (-7)%

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 141 (122) million. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 4.1 (3.7)%

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 238 (322) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.50 (0.17)

- During the fourth quarter, the Group experienced a gradual increase in customer activity, with more even utilization and improved capacity usage. The development was driven by several ongoing major infrastructure projects and contributed to organic growth of 2 percent for the Group, in what remains a challenging market environment. Encouragingly, the adjusted EBIT margin strengthened by 2 percentage points to 5.7 percent, demonstrating the impact of the work carried out during the year to create a more efficient and competitive Group, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

The interim report is attached in its entirety to this press release and on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

A presentation with comments on the report is available on the company's website:

https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This is information that Nordisk Bergteknik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 12 February 2026 at 07:45 CET.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.