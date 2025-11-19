Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, July 1 - September 30, 2025

Revenue

July - September 2025

Net sales for the period increased by 9 % compared to previous year and totalled to SEK 60.8 million (55.7 million). Software revenue increased by 8 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 55.5 million (51.3 million).

Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 8 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 55.2 million (50.9 million), which is equivalent to 91 % of net sales (92 %). Exchange rate effects have affected net sales unfavourably by SEK 1.8 million in comparison to the previous year.

July 1 - September 30, 2025

2025 2024 Δ Net sales of SEK 61 m (56 m) 9% Recurring revenues of SEK 55 m (51 m) 8% which corresponds to % of net sales 91 % (92 %) EBITDA SEK 13 m (5 m) 175% EBITDA margin 21 % (8 %) EBIT-adj. 8 m (-0,5 m) EBIT-adj. marginal 13 % (-1 %) EBIT 4 m (-3 m) EBIT margin 7 % (-6 %) Net profit SEK 1 m (-13 m) Net profit margin 2 % (-24 %) EPS before dilution SEK* 0.21 (0.07) 198% Cash flow from operating activities SEK 7 m (3 m) 108% ACV SEK 6 m (6 m) 2% ARR SEK 220 m (205 m) 7%

January 1 - September 30, 2025

2025 2024 Δ Net sales of SEK 182 m (163 m) 12% Recurring revenues of SEK 162 m (147 m) 11% which corresponds to % of net sales 89 % (90 %) EBITDA SEK 24 Mkr (11 m) 119% EBITDA margin 13 % (7 %) EBIT-adj. 9 m (-4 m) EBIT-adj. marginal 5 % (-3%) EBIT -11 Mkr (-7 Mkr) -47% EBIT margin -6 % (-4 %) Net profit SEK -25 Mkr (-13 Mkr) -91% Net profit margin -14% (-8 %) EPS before dilution SEK* 0.31 kr (0.26 kr) 22% Cash flow from operating activities SEK -7 Mkr (0.3 Mkr) ACV SEK 16 Mkr (19 Mkr) -16% ARR SEK 220 Mkr (205 Mkr) 7%

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on November 19 2025 at 08:15 CET.

Read the report and more via this link: ir.formpipe.com/report/q3-2025

For additional information, contact:

Sophie Reinius

CFO

+46 73 408 28 77

sophie.reinius@formpipe.com

