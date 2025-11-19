Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, July 1 - September 30, 2025

Revenue
July - September 2025
Net sales for the period increased by 9 % compared to previous year and totalled to SEK 60.8 million (55.7 million). Software revenue increased by 8 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 55.5 million (51.3 million).
Total recurring revenue for the period increased by 8 % from the previous year and totalled to SEK 55.2 million (50.9 million), which is equivalent to 91 % of net sales (92 %). Exchange rate effects have affected net sales unfavourably by SEK 1.8 million in comparison to the previous year.
July 1 - September 30, 2025
|2025
|2024
|Δ
|Net sales of SEK
|61 m
|(56 m)
|9%
|Recurring revenues of SEK
|55 m
|(51 m)
|8%
|which corresponds to % of net sales
|91 %
|(92 %)
|EBITDA SEK
|13 m
|(5 m)
|175%
|EBITDA margin
|21 %
|(8 %)
|EBIT-adj.
|8 m
|(-0,5 m)
|EBIT-adj. marginal
|13 %
|(-1 %)
|EBIT
|4 m
|(-3 m)
|EBIT margin
|7 %
|(-6 %)
|Net profit SEK
|1 m
|(-13 m)
|Net profit margin
|2 %
|(-24 %)
|EPS before dilution SEK*
|0.21
|(0.07)
|198%
|Cash flow from operating activities SEK
|7 m
|(3 m)
|108%
|ACV SEK
|6 m
|(6 m)
|2%
|ARR SEK
|220 m
|(205 m)
|7%
January 1 - September 30, 2025
|2025
|2024
|Δ
|Net sales of SEK
|182 m
|(163 m)
|12%
|Recurring revenues of SEK
|162 m
|(147 m)
|11%
|which corresponds to % of net sales
|89 %
|(90 %)
|EBITDA SEK
|24 Mkr
|(11 m)
|119%
|EBITDA margin
|13 %
|(7 %)
|EBIT-adj.
|9 m
|(-4 m)
|EBIT-adj. marginal
|5 %
|(-3%)
|EBIT
|-11 Mkr
|(-7 Mkr)
|-47%
|EBIT margin
|-6 %
|(-4 %)
|Net profit SEK
|-25 Mkr
|(-13 Mkr)
|-91%
|Net profit margin
|-14%
|(-8 %)
|EPS before dilution SEK*
|0.31 kr
|(0.26 kr)
|22%
|Cash flow from operating activities SEK
|-7 Mkr
|(0.3 Mkr)
|ACV SEK
|16 Mkr
|(19 Mkr)
|-16%
|ARR SEK
|220 Mkr
|(205 Mkr)
|7%
This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on November 19 2025 at 08:15 CET.
Read the report and more via this link: ir.formpipe.com/report/q3-2025
For additional information, contact:
Sophie Reinius
CFO
+46 73 408 28 77
sophie.reinius@formpipe.com
Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.
We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.