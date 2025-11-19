

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in October, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in September. That was in line with the flash data published on October 31.



Among categories, a 6.6 percent rise in costs for housing and utilities had the most significant upward impact on inflation. Costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.0 percent, while those for communication services showed a sharp decrease of 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent, as estimated.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose 4.0 percent versus a 3.9 percent increase in September. Monthly, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash estimate.



