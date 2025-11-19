Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Reports June 30, 2025 Second Quarter And Year-to-date Financial Results

Total revenue of $455.8 million for the first half of 2025 versus $143.5 million for the first half of 2024, an increase of 217.5%

Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. of $3.5 million for the first half of 2025 versus net loss of $0.7 million for the first half of 2024, an increase of $4.2 million

Diluted income per share of $0.55 for the first half of 2025 versus a loss per share of $0.15 for the first half of 2024

EBITDA of $51.1 million for the first half of 2025 versus $15.6 million for the first half of 2024, an increase of 227.4%

Adjusted EBITDA of $144.4 million for the first half of 2025 versus $6.4 million for the first half of 2024, an increase of 2144.2%

Net cash from operating activities of $78.2 million for the first half of 2025

On August 14, 2025 , the Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25.0 million of the Company's common stock

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Nutex Health is a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks.

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased $167.9 million to $244.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to total revenue of $76.1 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 220.7%. Revenue from mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021, increased by 203.2% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Total stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $78.7 million, an increase of approximately $78.8 million compared to the same period in 2024. Approximately 99% of total stock-based compensation expense of $78.7 million is due to the one-time obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $33.7 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2024, representing a $28.4 million improvement year over year.

Net loss attributable to Nutex Health for the three months ended June 30, 2025 of $17.7 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health of $0.4 million for the same period in 2024. The $17.7 million in net loss includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $78.7 million, while the $0.4 million net loss includes no non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $(0.5) million, as compared to EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of 105.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $71.6 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Total visits at the Hospital Division were 45,573 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 41,208 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 4,365 or 10.6%. Visits at mature hospitals increased by 0.6% in the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

Net cash from operating activities of $27.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $841.0 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $96.7 million, and long-term debt, net of $20.5 million.

Financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased $312.2 million to $455.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to total revenue of $143.5 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 217.5%. Revenue from mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2021, increased by 195.2% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Total stock-based compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $106.4 million, an increase of approximately $106.4 million compared to the same period in 2024. Approximately 99% of total stock-based compensation expense of $106.4 million is due to the one-time obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $114.3 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2024, representing a $107.6 million improvement year over year.

Net income attributable to Nutex Health for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $3.5 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health of $0.7 million for the same period in 2024. The $3.5 million in net income includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $106.4 million, while the $0.7 million net loss includes no non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $51.1 million, as compared to EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $15.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 227.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $144.4 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total visits at the Hospital Division were 93,842 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 81,276 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 12,566 or 15.5%. Visits at mature hospitals increased by 3.0% in the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

Net cash from operating activities of $78.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 14, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $25.0 million of the Company's common stock over the next six months. We anticipate executing this program opportunistically pending compliance with the Company's current reporting obligations.

The purpose of the share repurchase program is to increase shareholder value and offset dilution from the issuance of additional shares related to stock compensation obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals. Pursuant to the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $25.0 million of the its outstanding shares of common stock, exclusive of any fees, commissions or other expenses related to such repurchases. The stock repurchase program permits the Company to repurchase shares of common stock at any time or from time to time at management's discretion in open market transactions made in accordance with the provisions of Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The timing of any repurchases and the number of shares repurchased are subject to the discretion of the Company and may be affected by various factors, including general market and economic conditions, the market price of the Company's common stock, the Company's earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and levels of indebtedness, legal requirements, and other factors that management may deem relevant. The share repurchase program authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any shares of its common stock and may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are pleased to report 217.5% revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $144.4 million, a 643.5% increase in gross profit and a record high cash balance of $96.7 million, highlighting the company's continued financial strength and solid fundamentals as we execute on our growth plan for 2025," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"The arbitration process that we started in 2024 is now an ongoing part of our revenue cycle management process. In addition, the Company believes its shares are currently undervalued, and our share repurchase program underscores our confidence in the long-term prospects of Nutex Health. We anticipate executing this program opportunistically over the next several months with the goal of driving increased earnings per share and total shareholder return," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2025

December 31,

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,733

$ 40,640 Restricted short-term investments

-

2,941 Accounts receivable

349,220

232,449 Accounts receivable - related parties

5,737

3,602 Inventories

2,275

2,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,060

9,997 Total current assets

473,025

292,479 Property and equipment, net

82,915

77,933 Operating lease right-of-use assets

27,751

27,872 Financing lease right-of-use assets

215,398

218,889 Intangible assets, net

14,880

15,530 Goodwill, net

13,919

13,919 Deferred tax assets

12,852

7,987 Other assets

288

711 Total assets

$ 841,028

$ 655,320









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 28,076

$ 9,614 Accounts payable - related parties

1,975

806 Lines of credit

7,859

3,554 Current portion of long-term debt

18,951

14,395 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

2,087

2,080 Financing lease liabilities, current portion

7,072

7,705 Accrued arbitration expenses

68,785

47,742 Accrued income tax expense

8,364

26,533 Accrued stock-based compensation

24,173

16,356 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

27,532

25,440 Total current liabilities

194,874

154,225 Long-term debt, net

20,463

22,466 Operating lease liabilities, net

30,805

30,617 Financing lease liabilities, net

258,009

259,479 Total liabilities

504,151

466,787









Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

















Equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 6,595,109 and 5,511,452 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

7

6 Additional paid-in capital

588,699

489,409 Accumulated deficit

(353,456)

(356,976) Nutex Health Inc. equity

235,250

132,439 Noncontrolling interests

101,627

56,094 Total equity

336,877

188,533 Total liabilities and equity

$ 841,028

$ 655,320

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:















Hospital division

$ 236,302

$ 67,605

$ 440,249

$ 127,634 Population health management division

7,683

8,477

15,525

15,902 Total revenue

243,985

76,082

455,774

143,536

















Operating costs and expenses:















Payroll

36,284

28,398

71,144

55,401 Contract services

61,109

9,505

99,764

20,825 Medical supplies

4,812

3,589

8,613

8,911 Depreciation and amortization

5,248

4,533

10,340

8,719 Other

11,608

7,496

22,651

16,962 Total operating costs and expenses

119,061

53,521

212,512

110,818

















Gross profit

124,924

22,561

243,262

32,718

















Corporate and other costs:















Stock-based compensation

78,747

(61)

106,389

(12) Impairment of assets

-

3,474

-

3,474 Impairment of goodwill

-

3,197

-

3,197 General and administrative expenses

12,498

10,652

22,533

19,310 Total corporate and other costs

91,245

17,262

128,922

25,969

















Operating income

33,679

5,299

114,340

6,749

















Interest expense, net

5,678

5,054

11,798

9,499 Gain on warrant liability

-

(3,060)

-

(5,661) Other (income) expense

4,269

(599)

7,594

(840) Income before taxes

23,732

3,904

94,948

3,751

















Income tax expense

7,588

894

27,998

1,283

















Net income

16,144

3,010

66,950

2,468

















Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

33,841

3,374

63,430

3,196

















Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ (17,697)

$ (364)

$ 3,520

$ (728)

















Income (loss) per common share















Basic

$ (2.95)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.60

$ (0.15) Diluted

$ (2.95)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.55

$ (0.15)

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 66,950

$ 2,468 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

10,340

8,719 Gain on warrant liability

-

(5,661) Impairment of assets

-

3,474 Impairment of goodwill

-

3,197 Derecognition of goodwill

-

453 Stock-based compensation expense

106,389

(12) Changes to deferred taxes

(4,865)

(2,341) Debt accretion expense

504

579 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







(Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable

(116,768)

(2,149) (Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable - related party

(2,135)

(425) (Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

575

631 (Increase)/Decrease in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,640)

(1,693) (Increase)/Decrease in Operating right-of-use assets

121

162 Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable

19,334

(1,617) Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable - related party

1,169

414 Increase/(Decrease) in Operating lease liabilities

194

(370) Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued arbitration expenses

21,043

- Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued income tax expense

(18,169)

- Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,180

10,482 Net cash provided by operating activities

78,222

16,311









Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions of property and equipment

(815)

(1,292) Proceeds from restricted short-term investment

2,941

- Cash related to sale of business

-

(711) Cash related to asset acquisition

(1,994)

- Net cash used in investing activities

132

(2,003)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

4,606

132 Proceeds from notes payable

258

4,915 Repayments of lines of credit

(301)

(594) Repayments of notes payable

(5,697)

(6,157) Repayments of finance leases

(2,593)

(1,440) Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs

-

9,203 Members' contributions

242

301 Members' distributions

(18,776)

(1,862) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(22,261)

4,498 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

56,093

18,806 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

40,640

22,002 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$ 96,733

$ 40,808

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. Interest expense includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842. We believe this change provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to

Adjusted EBITDA: (Updated)

(Prior)

(Updated)

(Prior) Net loss attributable to Nutex Health Inc. $ (17,697)

$ (17,697)

$ (364)

$ (364) Depreciation and amortization 5,248

5,248

4,533

4,533 Interest expense, net 5,678

5,678

5,055

5,055 Income tax expense 7,588

7,588

893

893 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (1,275)

(1,275)

(1,628)

(1,628) EBITDA (458)

(458)

8,489

8,489 Gain on warrant liability -

-

(3,060)

(3,060) Impairment of assets -

-

3,474

3,474 Impairments of goodwill -

-

3,197

3,197 Finance lease payments(1) (6,675)

-

(5,191)

- Stock-based compensation 78,747

78,747

(61)

(61) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,614

$ 78,289

$ 6,848

$ 12,039





Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex

Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA: (Updated)

(Prior)

(Updated)

(Prior) Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. $ 3,520

$ 3,520

$ (728)

$ (728) Depreciation and amortization 10,340

10,340

8,719

8,719 Interest expense, net 11,798

11,798

9,499

9,499 Income tax expense 27,998

27,998

1,283

1,283 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (2,572)

(2,572)

(3,172)

(3,172) EBITDA 51,084

51,084

15,601

15,601 Gain on warrant liability -

-

(5,661)

(5,661) Impairment of assets -

-

3,474

3,474 Impairment of goodwill -

-

3,197

3,197 Finance lease payments(1) (13,038)

-

(10,163)

- Stock-based compensation 106,389

106,389

(12)

(12) Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,435

$ 157,473

$ 6,436

$ 16,599





(1) Finance lease payments consist of cash payments for financing leases under ASC 842, which should be deducted from EBITDA. We believe this change is useful to investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our business.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.