

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold ticked higher on Wednesday as risk-off mood in financial markets helped buoy safe-haven demand for the precious metal.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $4,088.78 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,088.76.



The dollar eased as investors await key U.S. economic data, including the September jobs report on Thursday that will be released after a lengthy delay due to the government shutdown.



The release of upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes may also show how divided policymakers are over cutting interest rates next month.



Swaps currently imply a less-than-50 percent likelihood of a December move despite Fed Governor Christopher Waller voicing support for another rate cut.



In prepared remarks delivered to a group of economists in London, Waller said he is not worried about inflation accelerating or inflation expectations rising significantly.



'My focus is on the labor market, and after months of weakening, it is unlikely that the September jobs report later this week or any other data in the next few weeks would change my view that another cut is in order.'



