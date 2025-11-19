

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cambridge Dictionary has named 'Parasocial' as its Word of the Year.



The British dictionary of English language defines the adjective as 'involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character in a book, film, TV series, etc., or an artificial intelligence.'



It cited as an example the parasocial interest displayed by fans when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, saying that many fans felt a deep connection to the singer and American footballer, even though most had never met them.



Millions of fans related to Taylor Swift's confessional lyrics about dating, heartbreak and desire, leading to what psychologists describe as 'parasocial' bonds with stars.



The spontaneity, imperfection and confessional nature of podcast hosts have been said to replace real friends and to catalyze parasocial relationships.



Another example that the Dictionary cited is the emergence of parasocial relationships with AI bots, which saw people treat ChatGPT as a confidant, friend or even romantic partner. These led to emotionally meaningful - and in some cases troubling - connections for users, and concerns about the consequences, according to publisher the Cambridge University Press.



As streamer IShowSpeed blocked an obsessive fan as his 'number 1 parasocial' in June, the Cambridge Dictionary says it experienced another surge in look ups for the word.



When Chappell Roan called out some fans' 'creepy behavior' last year, psychologists noted the resurgence of 'parasocial relationships.'



The Cambridge Dictionary Word of the Year has been published every year since 2015. It is led by the data - what users look up - in the world's most popular dictionary for English language learners.



'Parasocial captures the 2025 zeitgeist. It's a great example of how language changes. What was once a specialist academic term has become mainstream,' says Cambridge Dictionary Chief editor Colin McIntosh.



The term was first used by American sociologists in 1956, when they observed Television viewers engaging in 'para-social' relationships with on-screen personalities.



Adds McIntosh: 'Millions of people are engaged in parasocial relationships; many more are simply intrigued by their rise. The data reflects that, with the Cambridge Dictionary website seeing spikes in lookups for 'parasocial.'



'The language around parasocial phenomena is evolving fast, as technology, society and culture shift and mutate: from celebrities to chatbots, parasocial trends are fascinating for those who are interested in the development of language.'



