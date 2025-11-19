

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have finalized a series of landmark agreements that deepen the U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership.



These agreements build on Trump's visit to Riyadh in May, when he secured $600 billion in Saudi investment commitments for the United States.



The Crown Prince announced Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will be increasing their investment commitments in the United States to almost $1 trillion.



Key agreements include the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, advancements in critical minerals cooperation, and an AI Memorandum of Understanding.



The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation. The multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership with Saudi Arabia means American companies will be the Gulf oil giants' civil nuclear cooperation partners. The White House made it clear that all cooperation will be conducted in a manner consistent with strong nonproliferation standards.



The United States and Saudi Arabia also signed a Strategic Framework for Cooperation on Securing Uranium, Metals, Permanent Magnets, and Critical Minerals Supply Chains, deepening collaboration and aligning U.S. national strategies to diversify critical mineral supply chains.



The two countries have signed a landmark AI Memorandum of Understanding that gives Saudi Arabia access to world-leading American systems while protecting U.S. technology from foreign influence.



Trump and Mohammed bin Salman signed the U.S.-Saudi Strategic Defense Agreement, that strengthens the two allied nations' more than 80-year defense partnership and fortifies deterrence across the Middle East.



The SDA makes it easier for U.S. defense firms to operate in Saudi Arabia, securing new burden-sharing funds from that country to defray U.S. costs, the White House said.



Trump approved a major defense sale package, including future F-35 deliveries to Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia has agreed to purchase nearly 300 American tanks.



The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to intensify their engagement in the coming weeks on trade issues of mutual interest, including in areas related to reducing non-tariff barriers, recognition of standards, and improving the investment environment.



Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department said it signed agreements with Saudi Ministry of Finance to enhance collaboration on capital markets technology, standards, and regulations, and deepen partnership in international financial institutions.



The Financial and Economic Partnership Arrangement, signed by U.S. Secretary Scott Bessent and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Aljadaan, advances key priorities at the World Bank, IMF, and G20.



