

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are somewhat subdued on Wednesday as investors remain a bit cautious, awaiting AI major Nvidia's earnings update, and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, as well some U.S. economic data, including last month's jobs report.



The benchmark DAX was up 22.55 points or 0.1% at 23,195.60 a little while ago.



Daimler Truck Holding is rising nearly 3.5%. Siemens Energy, Qiagen and Zalando are up 2.4%, 2% and 1.75%, respectively.



Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Henkel gained 0.5 to 1%.



Merck is down 1.7%. Bayer is down 1%, while RWE, Infineon Technologies, Volkswagen, Fresenius, Munich RE, Siemens Healthineers and Porsche Automobil Holding are modestly lower.



Data from Eurostat showed the Eurozone annual inflation rate held at 2.1% in October, down slightly from 2.2% in September, staying close to the European Central Bank's 2% target.



Among the largest Eurozone economies, inflation slowed in Germany, coming in 2.3% for October, easing from 2.4% a month earlier. France's inflation dropped to 0.8% from 1.1%.



A report from the European Central Bank showed the Eurozone current account surplus narrowed to €38.1 billion in September 2025, down from a revised €43.5 billion a year earlier. Exports climbed 6.7% to €250.0 billion while imports increased more slowly by 4.4% to €215.9 billion.



