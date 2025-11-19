Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 12:18 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Non-Executive Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Heather Manners, Chair of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-executive Director of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC, with effect from 1 January 2026.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

19 November 2025

020 7961 4240


