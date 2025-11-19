Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Non-Executive Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited
Non-Executive Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Heather Manners, Chair of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-executive Director of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC, with effect from 1 January 2026.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
19 November 2025
020 7961 4240
