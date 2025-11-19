

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution prevails in world markets ahead of major events lined up over the next few days. Release of the FOMC minutes and NVIDIA's results on Wednesday as well as the jobs report for September scheduled for Thursday morning spurred a mood of caution. Concerns over overvaluation in the AI and tech sector persisted while market expectations of another Fed rate cut in December remained subdued.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading with a negative bias. Asian markets too finished trading mostly lower.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices recorded minor gains. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,178.20, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,641.80, up 0.37% Germany's DAX at 23,175.66, up 0.01% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,550.00, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,944.54, down 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,523.75, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 48,540.00, down 0.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,447.90, down 0.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,946.74, up 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,830.65, down 0.38%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1576, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3119, down 0.24% USD/JPY at 156.15, up 0.43% AUD/USD at 0.6487, down 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.4002, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 99.74, up 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.128%, up 0.15% Germany at 2.7065%, down 0.13% France at 3.453%, down 0.29% U.K. at 4.5720%, up 0.31% Japan at 1.772%, up 1.37%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.32, down 0.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $60.18, down 0.81%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,113.86, up 1.16%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $91,397.46, up 0.04% Ethereum at $3,093.82, up 1.05% XRP at $2.13, down 2.26% BNB at $923.38, down 0.44% Solana at $139.44, up 0.59%



