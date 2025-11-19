

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased notably in September from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Wednesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 3.41 billion from EUR 1.55 billion last year.



The goods trade surplus climbed to EUR 2.96 billion from EUR 2.39 billion. The surplus in services trade also grew to EUR 722 million from EUR 460 million.



The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.75 billion, up from EUR 0.4 billion. Meanwhile, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 2.02 billion from EUR 1.70 billion.



The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 58.0 million in September from a deficit of EUR 26 million in the previous year. Data showed that the financial account balance swung to a shortfall of EUR 5.73 billion from a surplus of EUR 7.15 billion in September 2024.



In the twelve months ending in September, the current account surplus came in at EUR 28.6 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, compared to EUR 25.8 billion in the corresponding period last year.



