

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 33-year low of 180.52 against the euro and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 204.90 against the pound, from early highs of 179.78 and 203.99, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to nearly a 11-month low of 156.25 and nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 111.61 from early highs of 155.22 and 110.92, respectively.



The yen dropped to 194.72 against the Swiss franc, from an early 6-day high of 194.02.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 181.00 against the euro, 206.00 against the pound, 157.00 against the greenback, 114.00 against the loonie and 197.00 against the franc.



