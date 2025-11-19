CoTec Holdings Corp.: HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced it has extended its feedstock supply agreement with global electronics recycling company, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS") (the "Supply Agreement").

ILS is currently securing and storing neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") feedstock from hard disk drives ("HDDs") at the ILS pre-processing sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS pre-processing sites") in advance of the commissioning of HyProMag USA's advanced stage rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant to be located in Fort Worth, Texas.

In addition to HDDs, ILS will start to procure bulk NdFeB feedstock including rotors from electric motors, wind turbine magnets, speaker assemblies and MRIs. ILS and HyProMag USA have agreed to create a joint "Technical Procurement" team to accelerate all purchases and complete the onboarding of the INSERMA ANOIA S.L. ("Inserma") "3rd generation" HDD magnet separation system at its sites. HyProMag USA is targeting delivery of the machines to the ILS pre-processing sites by the end of December 2025.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive of CoTec commented: "The ILS Supply Agreement continues to progress; multiple NdFeB feedstocks have been successfully tested through the accelerated piloting program at the University of Birmingham's HPMS pilot facility which will support the technical procurement team as it continues to target and purchase bulk NdFeB feedstock sources across the United States. HyProMag USA is continuing to build long-term partnerships and work closely with commercial suppliers, federal and state governments to facilitate these feedstock sources."

Graham Davy, ILS CEO commented: "ILS is excited to expand its procurement efforts to other NdFeB sources in partnership with HyProMag USA. The additional procurement and pre-processing operations will assist the recovery and recycling of critical strategic materials within the U.S. and provide a platform for further ILS growth. We look forward to working collaboratively with manufacturers and with their supply and vendor chains to facilitate the growth of rare earth material recycling using HyProMag's innovative magnet recycling technology in the U.S."

For further information, please refer to HyProMag USA's press release, available at: www.hypromagusa.com

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA, LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4%/20.6% basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA) and CoTec.

For more information, please visit www.hypromagusa.com

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQB: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's interest in and the proposed expansion of HyProMag USA and HyProMag USA's relationship with ILS and management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, including HyProMag USA, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/hypromag-usa-expands-feedstock-supply-agreement-with-global-electronics-recycler-1104107