Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") of up to 12,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company is concurrently completing a non-brokered private placement of up to 24,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the "Concurrent Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, provided that the Warrants issued under the LIFE Offering will not be exercisable for a period of 60 days after the date of issue.

The LIFE Offering is available to purchasers' resident in Canada, except Québec, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Concurrent Private Placement is available to purchasers' resident in Canada pursuant to other prospectus exemptions of NI 45-106. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities offered under the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Concurrent Private Placement.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.atomicminerals.ca. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Clive Massey, President & CEO, commented: "We continue to advance our Saskatchewan and U.S.-based uranium projects at a time when domestic uranium supply remains a strategic priority. This financing will strengthen our ability to carry out the next phase of exploration at the Mozzie Lake project and the Colorado Plateau projects. We appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders as we work to unlock value across our portfolio."

The Company expects to pay finders' fees to eligible parties in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The finders' fees will consist of cash of between 5%-8% of the proceeds raised under the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement and finder warrants equal to up to 8% of the Units sold under the LIFE Offering and Concurrent Private Placement. Each finder warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of one year. Closing of the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement to fund exploration activities at its uranium projects located in Saskatchewan and the Colorado Plateau region of the United States and for general administrative expenses.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered or exempt from registration. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company also announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the "Plan"), dated effective October 14, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

The adoption of the Plan is intended to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders of the Company are treated fairly and equally in connection with any unsolicited take-over bid or other acquisition of control of or a significant interest in the Company and to protect against acquisitions of control of the Company through purchases of Shares that are exempt from applicable Canadian take-over bid rules, also referred to as "creeping" take-over bids. The Plan will also ensure the Board is provided with adequate time to consider and evaluate take-over bids and other acquisitions and, if appropriate, identify, develop and negotiate any value-enhancing alternatives. The Plan has not been adopted in response to any pending or threatened take-over bid, and the Company is not aware of any such efforts. The Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other Canadian companies and ratified by their shareholders.

Under the provisions of the Plan, one right (a "Right") was issued and attached to each Share outstanding as of Effective Date, and one Right will be attached to each future Share issued after the Effective Date. The issuance of the Rights will not change the manner which shareholders trade their Shares, and the Rights will automatically attach to the Shares with no further action required by shareholders. The Rights will only become exercisable if a person (an "Acquiring Person"), together with certain affiliates related to such person, becomes the beneficial owner of 20% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the Company without complying with the "permitted bid" provisions of the Plan or otherwise as part of acquisitions exempt from the provisions of the Plan. Upon a person becoming an Acquiring Person, holders of Rights (other than the Acquiring Person and certain parties related to the Acquiring Person) will be entitled to exercise their Rights to purchase Shares at a discount to the then market price for the Shares.

The provisions of the Plan are governed by a shareholder rights plan agreement between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc. as Rights Agent, dated as of the Effective Date (the "Plan Agreement"). The Plan has been conditionally approved by the TSXV and is effective immediately, but subject to ratification by the Company's shareholders within six months of its adoption. The Company will be seeking shareholder ratification of the Plan at its annual general meeting of its shareholders scheduled to be held on November 21, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A summary of the principal terms and conditions of the Plan is set out in the Company's Information Circular mailed prior to the Meeting. A copy of the Plan Agreement will be filed on SEDAR+.

Atomic Minerals Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Atomic Minerals has, subject to regulatory approval including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSXV policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 plus GST per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and as of the date hereof, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Atomic Minerals Corporation.

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Four of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; the Mozzie Lake project is located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region in Northern Saskatchewan and the Mont-Laurier project is located in Quebec.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

