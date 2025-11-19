

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased markedly in September as exports surged amid a slump in imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 16.1 billion in September from EUR 4.7 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 11.0 billion.



Exports logged a monthly growth of 57.1 percent in September, while imports tumbled by 12.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 27.8 percent annually in September, and imports were 27.7 percent higher compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 17.4 billion from EUR 11.6 billion last year.



Pharmaceuticals represented 65.5 percent of the total value of exports in September 2025, the agency said. Exports of goods to the US jumped 126 percent annually in September.



