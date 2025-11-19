19.11.2025 12:40:19 CET | Demant A/S | Investor News

Demant obtains regulatory approval for the acquisition of KIND

In June 2025, Demant announced an agreement to acquire KIND Group (KIND), one of the world's leading retailers of hearing aids with around 650 hearing care clinics. As of today, all regulatory conditions have been fulfilled, which include approvals by?both the Austrian and German competition authorities.

With the regulatory conditions now in place, the customary closing conditions remain outstanding, before the parties can close the transaction. This is expected to take place at the beginning of December 2025, at which time we will communicate the financial implications of consolidating KIND into Demant.

