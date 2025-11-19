Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
WKN: A2AKB9 | ISIN: DK0060738599 | Ticker-Symbol: WDH1
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 09:30
28,160 Euro
-0,07 % -0,020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2025
Demant A/S: Investor news - Demant obtains regulatory approval for the acquisition of KIND

19.11.2025 12:40:19 CET | Demant A/S | Investor News

Investor news

19 November 2025

Demant obtains regulatory approval for the acquisition of KIND

In June 2025, Demant announced an agreement to acquire KIND Group (KIND), one of the world's leading retailers of hearing aids with around 650 hearing care clinics. As of today, all regulatory conditions have been fulfilled, which include approvals by?both the Austrian and German competition authorities.

With the regulatory conditions now in place, the customary closing conditions remain outstanding, before the parties can close the transaction. This is expected to take place at the beginning of December 2025, at which time we will communicate the financial implications of consolidating KIND into Demant.

Further information:

Søren Nielsen, President & CEO

Phone +45 3917 7300

www.demant.com

Other contacts:

René Schneider, CFO

Peter Pudselykke, Head of Investor Relations

Gustav Høegh, Investor Relations Officer

Henrik Axel Lynge Buchter, Manager of External Communications

Contacts

  • Henrik Axel Lynge Buchter, External Communication Manager, Corporate Communication & Sustainability, +45 2264 9982, heey@demant.com

About Demant A/S

Demant is a world-leading hearing healthcare group that offers innovative technologies, solutions and expertise to help people hear better. In every aspect, from hearing care and hearing aids to diagnostic equipment and services, Demant is active and engaged. Headquartered in Denmark, the Group employs more than 22,000 people globally and is present with solutions in 130 countries creating life-changing differences through hearing health. William Demant Foundation holds the majority of shares in Demant A/S, which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and among the 25 most traded stocks.

