TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) Announces Launch of Digital Media-Commerce Initiative; Begins with Keychron Co-Developed Trackball Device "Nape Pro"

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced the launch of a digital media-commerce initiative designed to strengthen the intersection of editorial authority, community trust, and product creation.

As the first phase of this multi-year strategy, the Company has opened GIZMART, a curated e-commerce platform operated by its tech-focused media brand Gizmodo Japan. GIZMART offers an elevated purchasing experience that brings together product discovery, editorial expertise, and collaborations with technology creators and leading hardware manufacturers.

This initiative positions media organizations not only as information providers, but as active co-creators who bridge user insight and product development. By combining the credibility and depth of the Company's digital media expertise with the innovation of global maker communities, the Company aims to build a scalable commerce model that extends across product categories and eventually international markets.

First Project: "Nape Pro" Co-Developed with Keychron

The first project launched under this initiative is Nape Pro, a trackball device co-developed with Keychron, one of the world's most recognized keyboard and peripheral device brands.

Based on an original concept by Koichiro Amito, an Editor at Gizmodo Japan, Nape Pro is engineered to allow cursor control with minimal hand movement, offering an ergonomic workflow for creators, engineers, and users who spend long hours on a keyboard.

A prototype of Nape Pro was introduced at Tokyo Game Show 2025, receiving highly positive feedback from both the keyboard enthusiast community and professional users. Crowdfunding for Nape Pro will begin on November 20, 2025 via GIZMART, with multiple color variations and configuration options to be offered.

"Media brands hold deep insight into user behavior and technology trends. By connecting that knowledge with product creation, we aim to help develop tools and devices that genuinely improve people's workflows and creative output," Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada commented.

About GIZMART

GIZMART is a media-curated e-commerce platform operated by Gizmodo Japan.

Drawing on more than a decade of product reviewing experience, the platform offers trusted editorial selection, transparent evaluation, and collaborations with creators and manufacturers to bring high-quality products directly to consumers.

About Gizmodo Japan

Gizmodo Japan, a digital media brand with TNL Mediagene, presents the novelty and context associated with things and events. Through product reviews, the latest news, and interviews with creators, it helps users encounter new values. In addition, Gizmodo's YouTube channel offers a wide range of videos, including review content in which editorial staff members discuss the appeal of products, developer interviews, and technology commentary.

https://www.gizmodo.jp/

About Keychron

Keychron is a brand specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality keyboards, mice and peripheral devices. To date, the company has launched more than 40 different keyboard models, each offering a balance of functionality, design, and customization. Keychron has earned strong recognition from keyboard enthusiasts around the world.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

