

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices declined for the tenth straight month in October, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 3.7 percent decrease in September. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices for intermediate goods fell 4.4 percent from last year, and those for consumer goods dropped by 3.1 percent. Similarly, energy prices showed a decline of 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, the only increase was seen in the capital goods division, which grew 2.1 percent.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices decreased by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in September.



