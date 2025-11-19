

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has set out new action against espionage threats to the country, as MI5 issued an espionage alert to MPs, Peers and Parliamentary staff after finding that Chinese intelligence officers are attempting to recruit people with access to sensitive information about the UK.



The UK's domestic intelligence service named two online profiles that are believed to be legitimate headhunters working for Chinese intelligence officials to build relationships with targets on sites like LinkedIn. Espionage alerts are one of the main tools used to undermine spies' ability to operate.



Security Minister Dan Jarvis has told MPs that he will coordinate a new Counter Political Interference and Espionage Action Plan to disrupt and deter spying from countries like China.



The plan will see the intelligence services deliver security briefings for political parties and issue new guidance to election candidates to help them recognize, resist and report suspicious activity; work with professional networking sites to make them a more hostile operating environment for spies; and tighten rules on political donations through a new Elections Bill.



Dan Jarvis said, 'Today we've taken action to expose a covert and calculated attempt by China to interfere with our sovereign affairs'.



The Security Minister also announced that 170 million pounds will be invested in renewing the sovereign and encrypted technology that civil servants use to safeguard sensitive work. A further 130 million pounds will be invested on projects such as building Counter Terrorism Policing's ability to enforce the National Security Act, and fund the National Cyber Security Centre's and National Protective Security Authority's work with critical businesses to protect their intellectual property.



He also informed Parliament that the government had completed the removal of surveillance equipment manufactured by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of China from all sensitive sites the government operates around the world.



Earlier this month, the UK government introduced the new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill to help protect organizations from cyber threats, including those posed by Governments like China.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News