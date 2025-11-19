Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report additional encouraging preliminary observations from drill holes MM25-6, now completed on its wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada.

The Company's exploration target is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, a 3.4 to 7.6 metre (11 to 25 feet) thick interval within the Meade Peak Member, which itself comprises 28 to 40 metres (92 to 131 feet) of phosphatic siltstone and phosphorite. This stratigraphic framework is based on the work of William Fedewa (M.Sc. thesis, 1980: Stratigraphy and Phosphate Resources of the Murdock Mountain Area, Elko County, Nevada) from trench observations. Some variation in the thickness of the Upper Phosphatic Zone based on this drill program will be determined from assay results.

Drill hole MM25-6, located at 723830E, 4568439N, was drilled vertically to a depth of 78.3 metres (257 feet) and intersected 37.3 metres (122 feet) of favourable, Meade Peak phosphate bearing stratigraphy, actual thickness and phosphate content to be determined by assay.

Drill hole MM25-6, located 370 metres southwest of MM25-4 and MM25-5, further confirmed the continuity of the Mead Peak phosphate zone, extending its strike length to more than 1.4 kilometres to date.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, stated: "We are pleased to report that our sixth drill hole has once again intersected the Meade Peak phosphate-bearing stratigraphy exactly as predicted by our geological model. The target's geometry continues to demonstrate exceptional consistency."

MM25-6 marks the final drill hole of this year's program. With winter conditions approaching, drilling equipment has been de-mobilized from the mountain and initial reclamation of drill pads has been completed. Operations are scheduled to resume in early 2026, once weather permits.

The Company will release laboratory assay results once received and validated.

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Option Grant and Compensation Shares Issuance

The Company has approved the issuance of 924,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 924,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

The Company has also agreed to issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company to Robin Dow, CEO, and 1,000,000 common shares to Garry Smith, P. Geo., as bonus compensation (the "Compensation Shares"). The Compensation Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, in accordance with policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The options and Compensation Shares are being issued as a bonus for the very successful completion of phase 1 of exploration on Murdock Mountain. All Compensation Shares issued are subject to a four (4) month and a day hold period.

The issuance of the Compensation Shares constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of the Shares was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by the virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's Shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) as the value of the Shares issued did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Compensation Shares transaction as the details and amounts of the bonuses were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable, which the Company deems reasonable.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275119

SOURCE: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.