Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the five-day hearing for its arbitration case against Andean Precious Metals Corp. ("Andean") was completed on November 7, 2025.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 27, 2025 and April 2, 2025, the proceedings relate to Andean's failure to pay US$1,000,000 (the "Additional Consideration") to Silver Elephant under the Master Services Agreement ("MSA") and Sales and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") executed on September 11, 2023. The Additional Consideration became payable to Silver Elephant on December 18, 2024 after the price of silver averaged above US$28/oz for 260 trading days. Andean failed to remit payment within the contractual cure period, leading to Silver Elephant to terminate the MSA and SPA on December 31, 2024 and commence arbitration proceedings on January 14, 2025 (the "Arbitration").

The Arbitration hearing was held in Vancouver, British Columbia from November 3 to 7, 2025. Silver Elephant is seeking an award for payment of the US$1,000,000 (Additional Consideration) plus accrued interest and legal costs.

The Company maintains the position that all conditions (pursuant to the MSA and SPA) that triggered the Additional Consideration payment have been met.

Upon completion of the hearing, the arbitrator directed Silver Elephant and Andean to provide their closing and costs submissions by November 21, 2025. Upon completion of these submissions, the arbitrator will close the proceedings and render its final decision before the end of 2025.

