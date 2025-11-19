EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Positive start to Phase One Lionheart Project field development
Strong drilling performance matched with positive and expected subsurface results, lithium grades confirmed, and learnings from LSC-1 and LSC-1a
Vulcan Energy (Vulcan, ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) is pleased to report strong drilling performance and positive subsurface results from the LSC-1vertical well and LSC-1a sidetrack in the Phase One Lionheart Project Field Development Plan, within the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field (URVBF), Germany.
The Phase One Lionheart Project will have the capacity to produce 24,000 tonnes of LHM, enough for ca. 500,000 battery electric vehicles per annum, in addition to 275 GWh of power and 560 GWh of heat[1].
Key highlights
Lithium-in-Brine results consistent with resource grade estimation. Enhanced subsurface confidence with reduced uncertainty
Vulcan Energy Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented:
"It's pleasing to have our LSC1 well further confirm reservoir quality in terms of permeability, lithium grade, temperature, and pressure response, all of which is consistent with the Lionheart Field Development Plan.
The outcomes further de-risk the Project, reinforcing Vulcan's leadership in the sustainable development of lithium and renewable heat resources in Europe.
"I extend my congratulations to the Vulcan project management and the Vercana management, drilling and well engineering, rig crews and supervisors, as well as our subsurface team, for their expertise and professionalism in undertaking the drilling of this site to date."
Figure 1: Location map for the Schleidberg LCS-1 sidetrack, showing existing operating wells at Insheim and Landau.
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first carbon neutral, integrated lithium and renewable energy business to decarbonise battery production. Vulcan's Lionheart Project, located in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field bordering Germany and France, is the largest lithium resource in Europe[2] and a tier-one lithium project globally. Harnessing natural heat to produce lithium from sub-surface brines and to power conversion to battery grade material and using its in-house industry-leading technology VULSORB®, Vulcan is building a local, low-cost source of sustainable lithium for European electric vehicle batteries. For more information, please go to https://v-er.eu/
Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be in the nature of forward-looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Vulcan operates and proposes to operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets, among other things. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee or representation as to future performance or any other future matters, which will be influenced by a number of factors and subject to various uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be outside Vulcan's control.
Vulcan does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Vulcan, its Directors, employees, advisors or agents, nor any other person, accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.
This announcement is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by Vulcan. Nor does this announcement constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mike Livingstone, P.Geo., who is a full-time employee of GLJ Ltd. and deemed to be a 'Competent Person'. Mr Livingstone is a member as a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), a 'Recognised Professional Organisation' included in a list that is posted on the ASX from time to time. Mr Livingstone has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Livingstone consents to the disclosure of the technical information as it relates to the exploration results in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.
[1] Please refer to the risk factors contained in the 18 December 2024 (Prospectus) and Appendix 4 of the Equity Raise Presentation dated 11 December 2024 regarding the risks associated with resource exploration and development projects. Based on the Phase One production target capacity of 24ktpa from the Bridging Engineering Study (BES) Announcement 16 November 2023 and Vulcan internal estimated average EV battery size and chemistry in Europe. Please also refer to the Competent Person Statement.
[2] On a lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) basis, according to public information, as estimated and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. See Appendix 4 of Vulcan's Equity Raise Presentation dated 11 December 2024 for comparison information.
