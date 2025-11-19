EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Scope of work for the major European lithium project includes electrical design, engineering, and equipment supply
Lionheart will have the capacity to produce 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), enough for ca. 500,000 electric vehicles per annum[1], in addition to 275 GWh of power and 560 GWh of heat.
Key points
Vulcan Energy's Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented:
"We were impressed with the work completed by ABB under the MoU, so it is pleasing that our collaboration will now be a long-term partnership.
"ABB's systems will be the electrical backbone powering our Lionheart Project, and we look forward to working together in delivering on the objectives of the Project."
ABB's Global Business Unit Battery Materials Manager, Staffan Sodergard, commented: "The continuation of our relationship with Vulcan Energy is significant given the nature of the Project and its standing in Germany and broader Europe's energy and mobility transition.
"Both companies share a commitment to innovation and technology, and we are excited to be playing a key role in advancing the local battery manufacturing industry."
Material terms of the ABB agreements:
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first carbon neutral, integrated lithium and renewable energy business to decarbonise battery production. Vulcan's Lionheart Project, located in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field bordering Germany and France, is the largest lithium resource in Europe[4] and a tier-one lithium project globally. Harnessing natural heat to produce lithium from sub-surface brines and to power conversion to battery grade material and using its in-house industry-leading technology VULSORB®, Vulcan is building a local, low-cost source of sustainable lithium for European electric vehicle batteries. For more information, please go to https://v-er.eu/
ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation. It sees its purpose as enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting engineering and digitalisation expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. ABB has 110,000 employees across more than 100 countries, with a history that stretches back more than 140 years. It is listed on both the SIX Swiss Exchange and NASDAQ Stockholm. For more, please go to www.abb.com
