

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW), a technology company specializing in electrification and automation, on Tuesday said it has partnered with E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (E.ON) to provide end-to-end energy solutions in Europe. The collaboration aims to help companies save energy and reduce carbon emissions, without upfront costs.



The partnership, which focuses on industrial and commercial sectors, combines ABB's expertise in motor-driven systems with E.ON's financing and operational capabilities.



The announcement follows the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2025, which highlights energy efficiency as a key driver for economic competitiveness, affordability, and reduced energy demand. The report notes that combining energy efficiency with electrification and sustainable fuels could reduce global energy-related CO2 emissions by nearly 55% by 2035.



'This collaboration addresses a critical barrier identified by the IEA: the financing gap that hinders the widespread implementation of energy efficiency measures,' said Christoph Hiesgen, Head of Business Development at E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions. 'By offering an end-to-end solution, ABB and E.ON can remove upfront investment hurdles and make energy efficiency accessible, measurable, and profitable.'



