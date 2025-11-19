New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Optimum Communications to Ring Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 19th

Market futures posted gains today after four consecutive down sessions, pressured by weakness in major AI names.

Wall Street is closely watching NVIDIA's Q3 results after the bell, seen as a key gauge of AI market strength. Earlier today, NYSE-listed retailers Target, Lowe's, and TJX reported earnings.

The Federal Reserve releases October meeting minutes at 2 PM ET, with traders pricing in a 47% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December-up about 1% from yesterday.

Opening Bell

AI Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE: AIIA U) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Optimum (NYSE: OPTU) celebrates its rebrand

