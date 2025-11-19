Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTR8 | ISIN: US02156K1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 15PA
Tradegate
14.11.25 | 17:49
1,561 Euro
+0,68 % +0,011
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTIMUM COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTIMUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4991,51915:46
1,4941,51715:44
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Optimum Communications to Ring Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 19th

  • Market futures posted gains today after four consecutive down sessions, pressured by weakness in major AI names.
  • Wall Street is closely watching NVIDIA's Q3 results after the bell, seen as a key gauge of AI market strength. Earlier today, NYSE-listed retailers Target, Lowe's, and TJX reported earnings.
  • The Federal Reserve releases October meeting minutes at 2 PM ET, with traders pricing in a 47% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December-up about 1% from yesterday.

Opening Bell
AI Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE: AIIA U) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Optimum (NYSE: OPTU) celebrates its rebrand

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827514/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_19.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--optimum-communications-to-ring-closing-bell-302620290.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.