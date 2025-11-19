Vaya Space and Seagate Space Announce Plans for a Gulf-Based Offshore Launch Capability for Hybrid Rockets

Dauntless hybrid rocket to launch from Seagate's Gateway floating platform, unlocking flexible, distributed access to optimized orbits

COCOA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Vaya Space and Seagate Space have agreed to pursue the development of an offshore launch capability for Vaya's Dauntless hybrid rocket, supporting both commercial and defense sector missions. The collaboration aims to unlock a new era of mobile, sea-based launch infrastructure, expanding access to space with greater flexibility and mission-specific orbit targeting.

Vaya and Seagate

Vaya and Seagate

The partnership leverages Seagate Space's Gateway floating launch platform, a modular, uncrewed design purpose built for launch and recovery operations from sea. Built around Vaya's patented hybrid engine architecture, Dauntless is a fully integrated launch vehicle designed, manufactured, and operated by Vaya Space. This collaboration marks a major step toward mobile and distributed launch operations, freeing space access from the bottleneck of fixed land-based spaceports.

"Our collaboration with Seagate Space is a key part of our strategy to offer flexible, responsive launch options," said Kevin Lowdermilk, CEO of Vaya Space. "Launching Dauntless from sea expands our ability to deliver mission-optimized orbits and complements our operations at Launch Complex 13 by giving customers even more ways to get to space. This expansion into the Gulf also opens up access to sun-synchronous orbit access for small satellite missions, increasing flexibility in both launch schedule and orbital targeting."

The Seagate Space team is currently pursuing third-party validation of their Gateway platform which, once received, will make it the first such design to receive approval-in-principle under American Bureau of Shipping's offshore spaceport guidelines. Future launches and demonstrations - including a potential stage test of the Dauntless - will further the company's innovative leadership in the offshore launch arena.

Both companies are Florida-based and, with plans to manufacture the Dauntless at Vaya's facility in Cocoa, may not need to look far from home for a future launch location. "Florida has amazing port infrastructure throughout the state, and we would love to bring the economic impact and excitement generated by the space sector to new locations. A comprehensive study of options is underway, and we look forward to making an announcement once complete," said Sean Fortener, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Seagate Space."

About Vaya Space

Vaya Space is a privately owned company based on the Space Coast and leveraging patented Vortex-Hybrid engine technology to disrupt both the Space and Defense markets. Visit vayaspace.com for more information.

About Seagate Space

Seagate Space is space's maritime partner. The company is reinventing offshore launch, optimizing recovery, and innovating for emerging logistics needs. With a patent-pending modular architecture, Seagate Space's designs enable rapid, cost-effective development of offshore launch assets that can operate without the constraints of traditional land-based ranges. The company is located in the St. Petersburg, Florida at the ARK Innovation Center. Learn more at seagatespace.com

Contact Information

Mary Baldino

Director of Sales & Marketing

mary.baldino@vayaspace.com

321-446-5905

SOURCE: Vaya Space

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/vaya-space-and-seagate-space-announce-plans-for-a-gulf-based-offshore-launch-1103338