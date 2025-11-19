

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Block, Inc. (XYZ) Wednesday said it will unveil its full-year 2026 financial guidance and a three-year financial outlook at its 2025 Investor Day.



Block will host its 2025 Investor Day today, Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco.



Block will also increase its stock repurchase program by $5 billion as part of the company's broader capital allocation strategy.



