

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported strong growth for October 2025, supported by higher premiums and improved underwriting results.



Net premiums earned increased 11 percent, to $7.08 billion from $6.39 billion in October 2024.



Net income more than doubled to $85 million, compared with $41 million a year ago. Earnings per share climbed to $1.44, from $0.69 in the prior-year period.



PGR is currently trading at $227.21, up $2.33 or 1.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



