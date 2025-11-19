Expensify has been recognized by its customers for best capabilities, value for price, and customer relationships in the expense management category.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Buyer's Choice award winner in the expense management category by TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology.

Buyer's Choice awards are based entirely on vetted customer reviews, some of which include:

"This has been a game changer for our nonprofit organization. It is simple, it works well, and it empowers our people to be in control of their reporting properly. We spend enough that we typically don't pay anything for the service."

"I use Expensify to submit all my expenses for work and it's super easy to use! It's very intuitive, the UI is clean, and it very clearly states when an expense is pending/submitted vs approved/denied. It's also very easy to categorize each expense."

"I've used Expensify at four companies since 2009, and it's consistently excellent. As a frequent traveler, I email receipts straight from airlines and hotels-no more paper clutter or lost slips. It's fast, accurate, and stress-free."

To qualify, each product must have gained at least 10 reviews between January 1, 2025, and October 17, 2025, to ensure recent and relevant customer feedback to help inform a buyer's decision.

During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy the product again. Reviewers' answers determine the other qualifying factor: if a product is rated best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app on TrustRadius. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. TrustRadius enables buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights and reviews, and peer conversations. On the TrustRadius platform, technology brands can capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to help improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

James Dean

press@expensify.com