KARIYA, JAPAN, Nov 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION and DELPHY GROEP BV signed a Joint Development Agreement on Oct. 1 to accelerate the development of a system to achieve stable planned cultivation for data-driven smart horticulture*1.Recently, the instability of agricultural production caused by factors such as climate change and the decline in the farming population, as well as the resulting food shortages, have become pressing issues. As a result, there is a global need for solutions that enable anyone to realize stable and sustainable agricultural production, anytime and anywhere, in any environment.Since entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)*2 in April 2025, DENSO and DELPHY have been exploring technologies and frameworks to realize sustainable horticultural production. Under the newly signed Joint Development Agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the creation of a system to support stable planned cultivation by developing technologies that automatically acquire accurate crop growth data and build high-precision yield prediction models. These models will be integrated into DELPHY's cultivation management software, QMS*3.DENSO will leverage its expertise in sensing and image processing technologies?cultivated through automotive component development ?to develop systems that automatically and accurately collect crop growth data, which producers currently obtain manually through visual observation and measurement. Automating data collection is expected to significantly increase the volume of samples and improve their accuracy, thereby enhancing the precision of yield predictions.DELPHY will integrate these high-precision yield prediction models into its QMS software. This will enable producers to formulate more accurate yields for their production and sales plans. It will support them in entering reliable sales contracts with wholesalers and retailers, based on assured harvest quantities, contributing to stable greenhouse management. Furthermore, optimized production and sales planning will help reduce food waste and increase profitability.The joint development is scheduled for completion by the end of fiscal year 2028.DENSO and DELPHY will combine their technologies to develop and implement cultivation management software capable of high-precision yield prediction. Through this initiative, the companies aim to accelerate the advancement of data-driven smart horticulture and contribute to solving social challenges facing the greenhouse horticulture industry.Signing Ceremony of the Joint Development Agreement(https://www.denso.com/global/en/-/media/secure-news/global/en/news/news-releases/2025/20251119-g01.jpg)From left: DELPHY GROEP BV Managing Partner Horticulture Aad van den Berg,DENSO CORPORATION Food Value Chain Business Development Division Executive Officer Yasushi Mukai*1 Data-driven smart horticulture is a method of collecting horticultural data using sensors and IoT devices and optimizing the cultivation process through AI and big data analysis.*2 For details on the previous announcement regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between DENSO and DELPHY to promote data-driven smart horticulture, please refer to the following URL. https://www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2025/20250424-g01/*3 Please refer to the following URL for more information about the QMS. https://delphy.nl/en/services/data-driven-crop-management/About DENSO CORPORATIONDENSO is a global automotive parts manufacturer that provides advanced automotive technologies, systems, and products. Leveraging the core technologies it has developed through its experience in automotive components, DENSO is expanding the scope of its value offerings to include factory automation, food distribution, agriculture (Ag Tech), and more. In order to deliver safe and reliable food-essential to people's daily lives-DENSO positions agriculture as an important business domain. Through automated harvesting using robots equipped with sensing technologies and digital-based cultivation environment control, DENSO is working to strengthen the agricultural industry. https://www.denso.com/global/en/About DELPHY GROEP BVDELPHY is part of Royal Peterson Control Union Group. The Group provides TIC and (crop) Consultancy activities and helps businesses navigate complex challenges and drive long-term success in over 80 countries Within the Group DELPHY provides worldwide leading in expertise for food & flowers by knowledge and data driven services in agriculture and horticulture as research & development, consultancy and projects, dedicated to advancing global food & flower production. https://delphy.nl/Source: DensoCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.