Warner Music Group Corp.: Warner Music Group And Stability Ai Join Forces To Build The Next Generation Of Responsible Ai Tools For Music Creation

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) and Stability AI today announced a collaborative effort to advance the use of responsible AI in music creation, combining WMG's long-standing advocacy for principled innovation with Stability AI's expertise and leadership in commercially-safe generative audio.

The initiative will focus on developing professional-grade tools that enable artists, songwriters, and producers to experiment, compose, and produce using ethically trained models. It will unlock new forms of creative expression while protecting creators' rights and opening new pathways for revenue. The two companies will work directly with artists to understand how they interact with emerging technologies, shaping next-generation tools that enhance their creative process without compromising quality or artistic control.

Carletta Higginson, EVP, Chief Digital Officer, WMG, said: "This collaboration represents an important step toward developing responsible, artist-friendly AI tools that expand creative possibilities while safeguarding the rights and integrity of music creators. Together, we're laying the groundwork for an ethical music ecosystem that benefits artists and songwriters."

Prem Akkaraju, CEO, Stability AI, said: "WMG is a leader in the global music and entertainment landscape, and we're proud to partner with a company that shares our Artist First ethos. At Stability AI we put artists at the center and build tools that support their creative process. This partnership deepens that focus and will open new creative possibilities for artists through generative AI."

Stability AI is the industry leader in commercially safe generative audio. Its Stable Audio family of models was built specifically for professionals and trained exclusively on licensed data to support responsible, high-quality music and sound generation.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram , X , TikTok , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Stability

Stability AI is the enterprise-ready creative partner for teams and creators, delivering professional-grade generative AI tools and solutions for media generation and editing across image, video, 3D, and audio to enable creative production at scale. Stability AI sparked the generative AI revolution with the release of Stable Diffusion in August 2022, putting generative technology in the hands of millions of creators globally and cementing its position as a leader in the field. Stable Diffusion models have since been downloaded more than 350 million times.

Recognized by Fortune as one of the 50 AI Innovators and by TIME as one of the Most Influential Companies, with Stable Audio named to TIME's Best Inventions list. In June 2024, Stability AI entered its next phase of growth with the appointment of a renowned leadership team: Sean Parker as Executive Chairman, Prem Akkaraju as CEO, and James Cameron as Board Member. Follow Stability AI on LinkedIn and X , or visit www.stability.ai to learn more.

