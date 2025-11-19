NorthWest Copper Corp.: NorthWest Reports Near Surface Intercept of 44.0 Metres of 0.62% Copper and 0.42g/t Gold (1.01% CuEq) at Kwanika from 172 Metres

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce continued positive assay results from the fifth drill hole of its 2025 program at the Company's 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. Drill hole K-25-278 intersected two broad zones of near-surface copper-gold mineralization, including a highlight intercept of 44 metres grading 0.62 % Cu, 0.42 g/t Au (1.01% copper equivalent1, "CuEq").

Drill hole K-25-278 achieved two key objectives: it confirmed near-surface mineralization over significant widths within the current open-pit mineral resource and improved the confidence in both the position and thickness of the upper Central Zone in an area with limited historical drilling. Notably, the upper Central Zone was intersected closer to surface than expected, suggesting changes in geometry as it approaches higher-grade areas within the Pit Zone, which could indicate that these zones are potentially continuous.

Drill Hole Highlights: Pit Zone: 80 metres of 0.59% Cu, 0.16g/t Au (0.75% CuEq) from 47 metres, and 44 metres of 0.62% Cu, 0.42g/t Au (1.01% CuEq) from 172 metres. Central Zone: 36 metres of 0.65 % Cu, 0.64 g/t Au (1.25% CuEq) from 222 metres, including: 10 metres of 0.79 % Cu, 0.77 g/t Au (1.50% CuEq) from 222 metres, and 18 metres of 0.77 % Cu, 0.80 g/t Au (1.51% CuEq) from 238 metres.

In the upper portion of the hole, two broad zones of near-surface mineralization were encountered within the current open-pit resource (see Table 1). The first zone (Zone 8) consists of a wide, copper-dominant interval of continuous mineralization, while the second zone (Zone 10) is narrower and carries higher gold relative to copper grades. Together, these intervals indicate an east-west lateral metal zonation trend that continues into the Central Zone intercept where gold to copper ratios approach 1:1. This pattern provides valuable geological insight that may support an improved understanding of metallurgical recoveries across the deposit.

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: "This hole builds on the strong momentum we've established at Kwanika. The results confirm continuous near-surface mineralization and reinforce the potential for a high-grade starter pit that could enhance the project's near-term economics. In the upper Central Zone, results continue to demonstrate strong and consistent higher-grade mineralization as expected. The combination of broad, higher-grade near-surface intervals and continuous mineralization within the Central Zone strengthen our confidence in delivering meaningful improvements to project economics in an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")."

The Company's 2025 expanded drill program, totalling 6,435 metres, is aimed at defining higher-grade zones within the current mineral resource. The program focuses on underground targets that could support a more selective, top-down, mining method, while also evaluating higher-grade areas within the open-pit mineral resource that could serve as a starter pit. Results from the first five holes have met or exceeded these expectations, highlighting the opportunity to improve on the economics outlined in the 2023 PEA2. The Company expects to release additional results from the remaining thirteen holes over the coming weeks.

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest added: "Hole K-25-278, continues to confirm the continuity of copper dominate mineralization within the Pit Zone over substantial widths inside the current open-pit mineral resource. Better definition of these zones will directly improve the quality of the mineral resource and future mine plans based on it. In the upper Central Zone, the hole returned a combined true width of 25.4 metres grading 1.50% CuEq, within our target range of 1.5-2.5 times the current 1.0% CuEq underground mineral resource3. The Central Zone was intersected higher in the hole than expected, suggesting changes in zone geometry as it approaches higher grade areas in the Pit Zone. Results from additional holes in the 2025 program will determine if these two zones are continuous. We are also pleased with metallurgical test work progress aimed at improving copper and gold recoveries, with initial results expected before year end."

Kwanika Exploration Program

On April 10, 2025, NorthWest announced a refined model for its flagship Kwanika project ("Target Model"), highlighting three key higher-grade zones: the Pit, Central and Western Zones. These zones target grades of 1.5% to 2.5% CuEq over combined true thicknesses of 30 to 45 metres, potentially supporting a more selective top-down bulk underground mining method.

The 2025 exploration program is designed to validate, infill and expand on the Company's understanding of higher-grade copper-gold mineralization within the current mineral resource, with the aim of supporting alternative bulk mining methods. Early results from the first five holes, including hole K-25-278, confirm significant progress toward these objectives.

Figure 1 illustrates the position of hole K-25-278 relative to the Target Model Central and Pit Zones. Collar locations and continuous mineralized intercepts are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2. Hole locations for the program are available in the news release dated September 2, 2025.

A summary of the geological aspects of the hole is presented below.

Figure 1: Cross Section of Target Model at K-25-278 Drill Location



Hole K-25-278 was drilled with HQ core size and sampled on approximately 2-meter intervals from sawn half core material. The hole was drilled on a 285° azimuth with a -60° dip to a depth of 341 metres. The main purpose of the hole was to validate the location of the upper Central Zone mineralized interval (Zone 4) in an area poorly defined by previous low-angle holes and to test a step-out of the lower Central Zone mineralized interval (Zone 6) towards the north.

At 220 metres, the hole intersected the upper Central Zone (Zone 4) approximately 25 metres higher than predicted, indicating an offset or shift in direction of the zone in this area. The interval comprises a broad, well mineralized section with elevated gold values relative to copper, consistent with metal zonation trends within the Central Zone.

Further downhole at 272 metres, the hole intersected the lower Central Zone interval (Zone 6). This interval returned lower grades hosted in a quartz stockwork, and displayed higher gold to copper ratios, aligned with zonation trends in the lower Central Zone.

Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release4 5

Hole From To Length Zone Cu Au Ag CuEq True Width Description (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Target Model Zone Reference K-25-278 47.0 127.0 80.0 Pit 0.59 0.16 1.99 0.75 52.5 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 Including 85.0 97.0 12.0 Pit 0.71 0.20 2.33 0.91 7.9 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 Including 119.0 127.0 8.0 Pit 0.76 0.23 2.43 0.99 5.2 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-278 172.0 216.0 44.0 Pit 0.62 0.42 2.30 1.01 39.9 Higher-Grade Pit Zone 10 Including 184.0 196.0 12.0 Pit 0.74 0.47 2.48 1.19 10.9 Higher-Grade Pit Zone 10 Including 200.0 210.0 10.0 Pit 0.86 0.54 3.38 1.37 9.1 Higher-Grade Pit Zone 10 K-25-278 220.0 256.0 36.0 Central 0.65 0.64 2.29 1.25 32.6 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 Including 222.0 232.0 10.0 Central 0.79 0.77 2.76 1.50 9.1 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 Including 238.0 256.0 18.0 Central 0.77 0.80 2.72 1.51 16.3 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 K-25-278 272.0 284.0 12.0 Central 0.20 0.40 0.78 0.57 10.9 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 6



Table 2: Drill Collar Information6

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length K-25-278 351621 6156244 975 285 -60 341



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

_________________________________

1 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

2 NI 43-101 technical report titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

3 2023 PEA, page 190-192

4 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

5 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

6 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.

