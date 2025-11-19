Henkel Delights U.S. Soccer Fans With Immersive Experiences at 'Henkel House', Showcasing How Winning Starts at Home

'Henkel House' features brands across Henkel's well-known consumer brand portfolio, including Dial soap, Persil laundry detergent, Loctite adhesives and göt2b hair products

Alexi Lalas, U.S Soccer Legend, joined fans in Tampa and shared passionate insights on the growth of soccer and excitement for 2026

ROCKY HILL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / As a proud Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Henkel is committed to helping Fans win - on and off the field, whether it's on gameday, or through small daily victories of life that start at home.

As part of this commitment, Henkel launched 'Henkel House', an immersive modular experience for Fans, representing different areas of a home, from the garage, to the kitchen, to the laundry room.

Debuting at the U.S. Men's National Team match v Uruguay on November 18, 2025, in Tampa, Florida, excited Fans enjoyed the immersive Henkel House experience while interacting with Henkel's portfolio of iconic products in a soccer-themed setting, elevating popular rituals at each experience.

Dial Up Your Gameday Clean Experience: A Backyard setting demonstrating

why Dial is the #1 Antibacterial Hand Soap Brand*

* In the U.S., based on Circana MULO+ dollar sales for the 52 weeks ending 11/09/2025

Building on its passion for Soccer, Dial Backyard gives Fans the opportunity to participate in an educational Hand Wash experience where they add UV lotion on their hands, then place them inside a blacklight box (experiment to simulate bacteria). Fans then wash their hands with Dial soap, and place them back in the box to see how Dial's antibacterial soap eliminates 99.9% of bacteria.

Creating a fun photo moment from their Dial experience, Fans also celebrate in style by sliding down into a bubble pit, celebrating the joy of bubbles (which are iridescent balls).

Celebrating its passion for the U.S. Teams and giving back, Dial is making a donation for every 'Clean Sheet' in a U.S. Senior National Team soccer match. To-date, Dial has donated $100,000 to DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit that supports public school teachers and students nationwide.

Persil Laundry Room shows Fans how Persil keeps their jerseys looking fresh and clean

Energized Fans enjoy a visually engaging display of soccer jerseys - a dirt-stained jersey washed with Persil Original liquid detergent showcases how Persil offers a deep clean and care for fabrics on and off the field. Fans are also able to play Spin Cycle, a spin-to-win game where Fans win exclusive Persil U.S. Soccer co-branded gear.

Loctite Built to Perform Garage provides Fans with hands-on experiences to customize their Gameday

A hands-on DIY station where Fans customize their own co-branded giveaways using Loctite products. By choosing and applying patches, guests create a personalized keepsake from their U.S. Soccer watching experience.

An attention-grabbing photo moment that turns the traditional soccer field upside down, demonstrating the expertise of Loctite, as the ultimate provider of strong, simple and long lasting bonds for all gluing needs. Guests step onto the flipped pitch and pose for an integrated photo kiosk. When participants receive their photo, it flips, appearing as though they're hanging upside down.

göt2b Styling Station inspires Fans to get creative with their hair

Encouraging Fans to play bold but style bolder, they are cheered on to try new hairstyles. Fans make themselves truly Gameday Ready by selecting trendsetting upgraded game-day looks from a local stylist with creative göt2b products.

"Henkel and our family of brands are proud to present a fan experience where every room and brand tells a new story of performance, care, and style," said Jenny Schiavone, Vice President Corporate Communications, Americas at Henkel."Our partnership with U.S. Soccer is focused on supporting the exciting growth of the game in North America, and inspiring and engaging our customers and consumers with our family of brands. We are proud to be part of the U.S. Soccer family, and we support every fan, every day, through our commitment of Winning Starts at Home."

Alexi Lalas, capped 96 times by U.S. Soccer and a well-respected media personality, joined the fun with fans and shared his insightful views on soccer

"Fans love this great game of ours, and it was fun being at Henkel House, experiencing the energy as Fans enjoyed the immersive rituals of how Henkel's products help Fans to win, on and off the field. If I was playing today, Henkel's Dial soap, Persil laundry detergent, Loctite adhesives and göt2b hair products would be part of my daily regime, getting me gameday ready, " said Alexi Lalas, U.S. Soccer legend.

"2026 will be a once-in-a-generation moment for soccer in the U.S. Our U.S. team needs to feel a home field advantage. From my experience, it's not a pressure, it's a power. We're all together on the same team - Fans, Henkel and the U.S. Soccer family, to back the players and do all we can to ensure Winning Starts at Home. We have a responsibility to make sure it is an experience that is memorable for an entire generation."

Henkel plans to delight U.S. Soccer Fans in 2026 by bringing the Henkel House to select U.S. Soccer matches and introducing it to shoppers in its key markets, during the most exciting, unprecedented moment for the sport in the United States over the next several years.

Henkel's partnership with U.S. Soccer is its first-ever portfolio partnership, where a range of its more than 30 popular brands in North America, promote the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, as well as the Youth and Extended National Teams.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all, Purex and Persil laundry detergents, Snuggle fabric softeners, Dial soaps, Schwarzkopf hair care, as well as Loctite, Technomelt and Bonderite adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

About Henkel With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide - united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

Email: erica.cooper@henkel.com

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/henkel-delights-u.s.-soccer-fans-with-immersive-experiences-at-henkel-1104558