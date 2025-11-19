

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, more people are choosing to give up alcohol and use weed instead, a trend known as 'California sober' or 'Cali sober'. To see if this idea holds, scientists ran an experiment where volunteers were given both weed and alcohol in a controlled setting.



The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, involved 157 heavy drinkers who also smoked cannabis at least twice a week. Researchers at Brown University recreated a bar-like environment in the lab, complete with comfy seats and each person's favorite drink.



Participants attended three sessions - one where they smoked high-THC weed, one with lower-THC weed, and one with a placebo joint that wouldn't get them high. After smoking, they spent two hours alone in the 'bar lab,' where they could drink up to eight mini alcoholic drinks.



The results showed that those who smoked stronger cannabis drank 27 percent less alcohol, and those who used the lower-strength cannabis drank 19 percent less, compared to the placebo. They also waited longer before starting to drink, suggesting that cannabis could play 'a potential therapeutic role in alcohol use disorder.'



However, the authors warned that 'cannabis itself can be addictive and that - just as is the case for alcohol - there is risk for progressing to problematic use of cannabis, as well.'



While the findings may spark debate about whether replacing alcohol with weed is truly beneficial, the research could help scientists better understand how the two substances interact, especially as more people turn to marijuana to cut down on drinking.



'We're not ready to tell people seeking treatment for alcohol, go ahead and substitute cannabis, and it will work out for you,' cautioned Jane Metrik, a professor of behavioral and social science at Brown University, and lead author.



