

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) dropped approximately 18.44%, closing at $103.51, down $23.41, after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results and a conference participation announcement.



The web-development platform posted revenue of $505.2 million for the quarter, up 14 percent year-over-year, driven by strong growth in its Core and Base44 AI platform segments.



Despite the revenue beat and an increase in full-year bookings guidance, markets reacted negatively due to rising costs, margin concerns, and a sizeable convertible note offering.



Wix also indicated an expanded presence at the UBS Global Technology & AI Conference, highlighting its pivot toward AI-driven creator tools.



On the day of the announcement, WIX experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors grappled with strong top-line results amid cost headwinds. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $87.25 - $150.40.



