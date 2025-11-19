Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced today that it has obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

The final base shelf prospectus allows the Company to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in Canada of up to $50 million of common shares, securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or a combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the base shelf prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

The shelf prospectus will enable the Company to access new capital or issue securities in connection with strategic acquisitions, if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings or issuances will be based on the Company's financial requirements and market conditions at that time.

A copy of the final short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Lastly, pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, BluMetric has granted options for 30,000 common shares to a Board Member of the Company. These options are granted effective October 29, 2025, vest over two years, and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $1.46 per share for a period of seven years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

