Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.: Roger Mobley promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Commercial Bank

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / We are pleased to announce the promotion of Roger Mobley to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Commercial Bank effective November 1, 2025, succeeding Philip Metheny. Philip Metheny will remain the CFO of Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (CBI).

Mr. Mobley joined Commercial Bank on July 1, 2024 with the acquisition of Alliance Bank & Trust Company (AB&T). Since that time, Roger has served as Assistant CFO for Commercial Bank and has been instrumental in the transition of the CBI from private to a public company. Prior to joining Commercial Bank, Mr. Mobley held CFO roles for AB&T and Mountain 1st Bank & Trust (1st Financial Services Corporation). He has 17 years of banking in leadership roles. He also has 12 years in Public Accounting including Elliot Davis, LLC, KPMG, LLP and Ernst & Young, LLP. Mr. Mobley has a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Charleston, South Carolina and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration from the College of Charleston, South Carolina. He holds the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"I am pleased to promote Roger to this critical leadership role," said Terry Lee, CEO and President of Commercial Bank and CBI. "His expertise and proven track record will be critical in advancing Commercial Bank. This promotion demonstrates the quality of talent obtained by CBI as a result of acquisitions."

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. More information about Commercial can be found on its website at www.cbtn.com.

