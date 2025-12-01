Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.: Commercial Bank Welcomes Dr. Jason McConnell to Board of Directors

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Commercial Bank is pleased to announce that Dr. Jason McConnell of Rose Hill, VA, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the bank. Dr. McConnell brings extensive experience in technology integration, financial oversight, and strategic growth; skills that align with the bank's mission and innovation goals.

Jason McConnell is a figurehead in the Harrogate community, currently serving as President of Lincoln Memorial University, where he has facilitated its expansion into Florida and integrated an AI analysis platform that is serving as a national model. During his tenure at LMU, he has held several key roles, including Senior Network Administrator, Director of Medical Information Technology, Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President for Finance, and Senior Executive Vice President, before being named President in 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason to the Commercial Bank board. His expertise in higher education will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic priorities and serve our communities," Said Adam Robertson, Executive Chairman of the Board.

Dr. McConnell states, "I am truly honored to join the board of Commercial Bank. As a university president, technologist, business owner, and pilot, I've devoted my career to connecting innovation with real-world impact. Commercial Bank embodies that same spirit, grounded in trusted relationships and driven by forward-thinking solutions that help individuals and businesses thrive. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute, even in a small way, to a company that continues to define what community-focused banking can mean in a modern, connected world."

Jason McConnell holds a PhD in Information Technology and a Doctorate of Business Administration. He resides in his hometown in Virginia with his wife, Beth, and two sons. Outside of work and academia, he is an avid pilot with a passion for exploration and adventure. Commercial Bank is confident his leadership and vision will help guide us to continued success.

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. More information about Commercial can be found on its website at www.cbtn.com.

Contacts

Philip J. Metheny

Sr. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

ir@cbtn.com

423-869-5151 Ext. 3307

Roger Mobley

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bank

ir@cbtn.com

704-648-0185 Ext. 4118

SOURCE: Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-bank-welcomes-dr.-jason-mcconnell-to-board-of-directors-1113234