Palliser Capital ("Palliser"), a global multi-strategy fund with a top 15 shareholding in Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd ("JPH"), this week presented on its investment in JPH at the Annual Sohn London Investment Conference. The presentation outlined why Palliser believes the market has continued to undervalue JPH, despite its exceptional asset quality and substantial potential to unlock embedded value.

James Smith, Founder and CIO of Palliser, said, "JPH's true value has not been recognized-in particular its top-grade real estate portfolio, large excess net cash balance and recurring shareholder returns. We want to support management as they develop the next medium-term plan and pursue their vision for a JPH that preserves its unique role in Japanese society while achieving its full value potential for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Palliser Capital

Palliser Capital is a global multi-strategy fund. Our value-oriented investment philosophy is applied to a broad range of opportunities across the capital structure with a focus on situations where positive change and value enhancement can be achieved through thoughtful, constructive and long-term engagement with companies and across a range of different stakeholder groups.

