

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (JPHLF) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY142.564 billion, or JPY48.03 per share. This compares with JPY139.496 billion, or JPY44.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to JPY5.682 trillion from JPY5.511 trillion last year.



Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY142.564 Bln. vs. JPY139.496 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY48.03 vs. JPY44.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.682 Tn vs. JPY5.511 Tn last year.



