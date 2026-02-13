

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (JPHLF) announced a profit for nine months of JPY258.085 billion



The company's bottom line totaled JPY258.085 billion, or JPY88.15 per share. This compares with JPY264.985 billion, or JPY84.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to JPY8.412 trillion from JPY8.325 trillion last year.



Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 110.27 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 11.370 T



